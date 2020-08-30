Decatur police increasing efforts to stop drunk driving over Labor Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur police are reminding the community to practice sober driving while celebrating the unofficial end to summer.

The Decatur Police Department is partnering with law enforcement around Illinois in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. A statement given by the department Saturday said motorists can expect to see increased numbers of driving patrols enforcing seat-belt use, distracted driving and speeding.

“While celebrations marking the last days of summer may look different this year than in times past, the potential remains for an increase in the number of impaired drivers on the roads,” Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said in a statement. “Impaired driving kills more than 10,000 people in the United States each year. Please plan ahead for a safe ride home before you leave the house. It truly is a matter of life or death.”

The period of increased enforcement began Aug. 20 and runs until Sept. 8. Police say designating a sober driver is encouraged while celebrating Labor Day.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

