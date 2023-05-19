DECATUR – The Decatur Police Department is increasing seat belt enforcement as part of a statewide Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Decatur police are taking part in the campaign, which will run through May 30, to remind motorists to buckle up and save lives, a news release stated.

“Seat belts have proven to be life-saving in the event of a crash,” Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said. “Unfortunately, many still don’t buckle up. Worse yet, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to younger generations who follow the example set by their elders.”

According to data provided by the department, wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a car accident by 45%.

Illinois has a 93% seat belt use compliance rate, the department said, but unbelted occupants account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is run by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.