Decatur police intercept mailed package of cocaine, make arrest

DECATUR — A joint law enforcement operation arrested a Decatur man Monday evening on charges he is a drug dealer who got more than 2 pounds of cocaine shipped to him by Priority Mail.

A sworn affidavit said when police raided the man’s home on King Arthur Drive, they also seized 1½ pounds of cannabis and four illegally owned guns, one of them reported stolen out of Piatt County.

The 53-year-old man was booked on a preliminary charge of controlled substance trafficking.

The affidavit said the operation to target him was carried out jointly by the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the department’s Emergency Response Team with assistance from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

The man had been arrested after the package was delivered but police said they had earlier intercepted it and already knew what was inside. The cannabis cache had been discovered after officers searched the man’s home.

The man is quoted as denying all knowledge of what was in the Priority Mail parcel, which had been sent from Los Angeles. His email address, however, matched that of an email used to track the package’s progress.

“A further search of the residence revealed multiple boxes with similar labeling as what was on the package delivered to the residence,” said the affidavit.

“Detectives also located multiple Tupperware containers which were the same type of containers that the cocaine was packaged in.”

The affidavit said the man continued to deny everything, including even opening the package that was delivered to his home. But he was quoted as admitting a connection with Los Angeles, which is where “his wife currently resides,” according to police.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed that the man was freed Tuesday after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

