DECATUR — Police reported Sunday that a Decatur man
had died after being shot.
Sgt. Adam Jahraus with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called to an address in the 1200 block of North Church Street at 12:55 a.m., where they found the
mortally wounded man.
“...The gunshot victim, a 43-year-old male, was located and transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Jahraus.
“Detectives with the Decatur Police Department responded to investigate the incident to include processing the crime scene and conducting interviews. The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.”
Jahraus urged anyone with information to call the police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
