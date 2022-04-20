Decatur Police investigate how they're doing

DECATUR — The city’s police department just launched a major investigation… to find out what those they protect and serve think about the job the cops are doing.

The police also want to know what’s troubling you in the neighborhood where you live or work, and the concerns you have.

Residents of Decatur will find survey questions floating up to them on their phone screens and mobile devices as the police are partnering with online survey firm Zencity to target as broad a demographic cross-section as possible.

Nobody, of course, enjoys being told everything they’re doing wrong or some half a dozen areas where they could be doing a whole lot better. But Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel insists that his department really wants to know, and the quickest and best way to find out is to use modern technology to ask the hard questions.

“We have to know what we need to do better within the community, within our agency,” he said. “And to have the citizens of Decatur trust the police and be confident in what we’re doing, they should also have a say in what we’re doing. This new public survey tool gives them that opportunity.”

Respondents remain anonymous and answer key questions covering areas like rating their number one concern in the city and stating how safe they feel. Such questions are nothing new for cops to confront when they attend neighborhood meetings and so on. But Brandel says the scale of the new survey, and its ability to precisely target a range of ages and social and ethnic backgrounds and provide daily updates of what’s happening and where, makes the information gathered especially valuable.

He said the survey, already launched, will just keep rolling and police can constantly sample the feedback to get a feel for how well they’re doing and what’s on the public’s mind.

“We’ll have a good dialogue back and forth as we’re hearing essentially from everybody everywhere in the city,” Brandel added.

“And this information will help us prioritize as well; so if I feel something is priority two but the community sees it as priority seven and they have a much different view of what priority two, three and four is, then I need to rethink what I am doing as chief of police.”

Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton welcomed the new survey approach. He described it as a “great step toward further understanding the feelings and concerns of our residents to make the best decisions for the future of our city.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.