Decatur police investigating car-pedestrian crash

DECATUR -- The southbound lanes of 22nd Street where it goes under the Garfield overpass were closed Monday night as police investigated an accident during which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The accident happened after 10 p.m. No official details were available, but a vehicle with a Domino’s Pizza delivery sign atop it remained in the roadway. The windshield of the vehicle was heavily damaged.
Back the Blue 1 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 2 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 3 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 4 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 5 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 6 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 7 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 8 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 9 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 10 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 11 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 12 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 13 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 14 06.27.20.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!