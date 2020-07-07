Decatur police investigating car-pedestrian crash

Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DECATUR -- The southbound lanes of 22nd Street where it goes under the Garfield overpass were closed Monday night as police investigated an accident during which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The accident happened after 10 p.m. No official details were available, but a vehicle with a Domino’s Pizza delivery sign atop it remained in the roadway. The windshield of the vehicle was heavily damaged.