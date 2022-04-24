Decatur police investigating multiple shooting incidents from the weekend

DECATUR — The fatal shooting of a man Saturday night was far from the only gun trouble Decatur police had to deal with in a weekend of firearms violence resulting in multiple injured victims.

The fatal shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue and left a 40-year-old man dead and a man aged 21 and a 31-year-old woman wounded. The two injured victims were reported as being in stable condition.

Barely two and a half hours later, at 12:30 a.m., Sgt. Brian Earles said officers were responding to North Union Street on reports of a person being shot and found a wounded 18-year-old man. “He was transported by ambulance,” said Earles, who did not have an update on his condition as he spoke Sunday.

Within an hour and a half of that incident, Earles said patrol officers were called to the 1700 block of East Division Street at 1:56 a.m. to find a 40-year-old man had been shot and wounded. Earles also did not have an update on this victim’s condition and referred inquiries to the detective division, which was busy working the cases Sunday afternoon.

And more gun violence had been reported from 9:35 p.m. Friday night, when officers responded to the 1800 block of East Cantrell Street after a 44-year-old woman’s house had been hit by gunfire.

“Officers observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the window,” said Earles.

“They found a defect to the bottom right corner of a TV hanging on the west wall of the living room and the fired projectile was on the floor.”

Earles said the woman told police she had no idea why her home would be targeted.

The sergeant said there were numerous people who heard the gunfire, but no one appeared to have seen the shooting take place.

