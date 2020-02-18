You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur police investigating 2 shots fired reports; find shell casings at both scenes Monday night
0 comments

Decatur police investigating 2 shots fired reports; find shell casings at both scenes Monday night

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur police officers recovered shell casings from two locations in the city after responding to two reports of shots being fired Monday night.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers were sent to the 400 block of South 19th Street around 8:39 p.m. after a caller said several shots had been fired. Police found several shell casings in the roadway.

Approximately 25 minutes later, police were sent to the area of Wellington Way and Portage Place for another report of shots fired, Copeland said. Officers recovered 12 shell casings from two different calibers at the scene.

The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in solving these crimes. If you have any information regarding either shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News