Decatur police investigation leads to blockage of Fitzgerald Road

DECATUR — Crime scene tape was in place and police were examining the area around a car along a portion of Fitzgerald Road that was blocked to traffic late Saturday night.

An editor at the scene observed something in the area of the car covered by a white sheet.

Macon County Sheriff’s Department vehicles were observed blocking the roadway at its intersections with Baltimore Road and Fields Court, while another was at the intersection of 34th Street and Lost Bridge Road.

Decatur police vehicles were in the area around the westbound vehicle. A tow truck was on scene.

No information about the incident, and whether it was related to an investigation of an earlier incident that prompted a heavy police presence at the Mount Zion Road McDonald’s, was available.

Nearly a dozen Decatur police cars were on the scene Saturday night of an incident in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Officers were observed around 10 p.m. putting up crime scene tape around the parking lot of the business, and examining the outside of the neighboring Arby’s restaurant where two police cars were staged.

Around midnight, the Decatur Police Department Crime Scene Investigations truck was on scene, and officers were observed canvasing parking lots of neighboring businesses.

