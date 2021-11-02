 Skip to main content
Decatur police launches online survey, asks for community feedback

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department has launched an online anonymous survey asking the public for feedback on how safe they feel in Decatur as well as the performance of the department.

The survey will be conducted by a third party and only the results will be shared with the department. No personal or identifying information will be collected or shared.

The responses received will be used to assist the police department in gauging their performance as an agency and citizens’ feeling of safety in their neighborhoods.

The police department is asking and encouraging everyone to participate in the survey, which includes eight questions and takes a few minutes to complete.

The results will then be compared with past years' surveys and with that information, the department can strategize their efforts and focus on anything that stands out.

The survey will be available through Nov. 11 and can be found the Decatur Police Department's Facebook page and on the city of Decatur website.

