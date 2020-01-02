Decatur police: No cannabis DUI arrests on first day of legal recreational use

DECATUR — No arrests for driving under the influence of cannabis were made in Decatur or Macon County on Wednesday, the first day adult recreational use was legal in Illinois.

Deputy Police Chief Shane Brandel, in charge of the patrol division, also reported no arrests made for breaking the new recreational use law, which strictly limits how much of the drug adults can possess and where they can use it.

He reminded users, however, that impaired driving resulting from cannabis use remains an offense police are watching for, along with alcohol impairment. “Driving under the influence of cannabis was illegal before the new law and it’s still illegal,” Brandel said. “Don’t do it.”

New Year's Day was the last day of a recent holiday driving enforcement effort that saw 16 arrests for driving under the influence between Dec. 16 and then. Of those, three arrests were for cannabis use and two others involved the use of other drugs. The rest were for alcohol impairment.