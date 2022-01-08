Decatur police officer wounded by gunfire during chase

DECATUR — A Decatur police officer was wounded by gunfire during a chase early Saturday.
The police department in a statement said the officer saw a vehicle make multiple traffic violations at about 2:39 a.m. in the area of South Jasper and East Clay streets.
The driver fled on foot when the officer tried to make a traffic stop near 900 E. Clay St., police said. During the chase, the person fired one shot at the officer, who was hit and wounded, the statement said. The officer did not fire his or her weapon during the incident, police said.
Police said the officer, who was not named in the statement, provided the suspect's location until additional law enforcement arrived at the scene. The person being chased is believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle.
A Decatur police officer took the injured officer to a hospital.
"The officer was treated for injuries to their face and shoulder. The officer’s injuries are not considered serious at this time, and they were released from the hospital with further treatment required in the future," the statement said.
Police said additional information about the shooting will be released when it's available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
