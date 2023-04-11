DECATUR — Residents can meet with Decatur police officers to discuss issues and drink coffee from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the McDonald's restaurant, 1909 S. Mount Zion Road, Decatur.
The goal of the morning session is to bring citizens and officers together to answer questions, voice concerns and get to know each other.
For more information about the event, visit the Decatur Police Department's Facebook page.
PHOTOS: State of the City Breakfast during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!