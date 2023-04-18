DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is partnering with a national agency to help residents dispose of their prescription drugs.

The department will hold a prescription drug take back day Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Decatur Police Department headquarters, 707 W. South Side Drive.

Residents can drop off tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Syringes, sharps and illicit drugs will not be accepted. Liquid products such as cough syrup should remain tightly sealed in their original containers to prevent leakage.

The event is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which has been held across the country for over a decade. Over 8,300 tons of medication have been removed from circulation since the program's inception.

Take Back Day disposals are free and anonymous.

According to a news release from the department, take back day is intended to help Americans get rid of old, unwanted or expired medications that could be a gateway to addiction.

More information can be found online at www.DEATakeBack.com.