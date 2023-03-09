DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department will be ramping up traffic enforcements ahead of anticipated partying on St. Patrick's Day, which falls on a Friday this year.

The department announced Thursday it will be looking for alcohol and cannabis-impaired drivers and increasing seat belt enforcement next weekend. All traffic laws, including those relating to speeding and distracted driving, will be "strictly enforced," the department said.

"This year, St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday, and that means more parties throughout the weekend," Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said in the department's announcement. "If you've been drinking, using cannabis or any other impairing drug, make the smart choice and plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely."

Anyone planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with alcohol, cannabis or another impairing substance should remember that celebrations can quickly turn deadly if someone drives while impaired, the department said.

"We want everyone to enjoy St. Patrick's Day, but safe driving is everyone's responsibility," Hagemeyer said.

Department officials suggested a number of precautions to prevent deadly accidents. Those include deciding in advance whether you will drink or you will drive, always designating a sober driver and never letting friends drive drunk.

Other suggestions from the department include checking that all guests have a designated sober driver, arranging ride-sharing, serving plenty of food and non-alcoholic drink options, taking keys away from anyone thinking of driving drunk, staying with friends or guests who you think might drive drunk, and always buckling up in the car.

Officers also advised pedestrians to keep an eye on traffic and, likewise, for designated drivers to stay alert for impaired walkers.

Ultimately, the department said, its message is simple: "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."