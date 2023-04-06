DECATUR — The moment that a domestic violence call explodes into bloody violence happens so fast the danger facing responding Decatur police officers can only be fully realized when seen frame by frame in slow motion.

Those police bodycam videos, played at a press conference Thursday by Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel, show suspect Steven L. Hirstein bursting through a falling bathroom door as he throws a knife at the cops with his right hand while clutching another ready in his left.

The thrown knife missed the cops clustered near the bathroom, two of whom opened fire to protect themselves and neutralize the threat. Hirstein is then seen down and bloody, knocked back onto the bathroom floor.

But his multiple wounds turned out not to be serious in the incident, which happened around 4 a.m. March 30 at a home in the 400 block of East Orchard Street. The 43-year-old defendant is now being held in the Macon County Jail.

Police had earlier found his 35-year-old girlfriend of three years suffering from multiple stab wounds and Hirstein was booked on preliminary charges of her attempted murder as well as aggravated battery to police. Sworn affidavits said the woman was attacked after she intervened to defend her 14-year-old son, who had in turn tried to stop Hirstein from beating up his mother.

Brandel said he particularly wanted the public who viewed the videos to understand the significance of the fact that Hirstein turned out to be armed with two knives and not one.

“That is incredibly relevant in this case because somebody may ask the question ‘Well, if he threw one knife and the officers weren’t hit, is there still a threat?’” said the chief.

“Absolutely there is because he is still armed with the second knife and the officers saw that and they certainly had reason to believe, in my opinion, that they were still in a grave threat.”

The officer's bodycam videos open with police approaching the bathroom door where they believed Hirstein was holed-up. Five officers are on scene but the two that fired their weapons were identified as Officer Dawson Roberts, only on the force for a year, and Officer Joe Oberheim, an eight year veteran.

Oberheim is heard yelling “Come out with your hands up now,” just before Hirstein erupts from the bathroom and hurls the knife before being hit with a fusillade of gunfire.

Oberheim’s name strikes an emotional chord because he is the brother of slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was shot to death in the line of duty in 2021 while responding to a domestic violence call.

“When I got the call that morning that this had happened and then I was told Joe Oberheim was involved, that stung even more because of the trauma his family has experienced in the last couple of years,” said Brandel.

“So certainly this really hit us a little bit harder and we needed to make sure Joe was handling this well, as well as his family. So throughout this I have talked to Amber, Chris Oberheim’s wife, and I also met Joe’s wife the other day and I’ve talked to Joe a few times. And, to be honest with you, they are doing remarkably well with this.”

Brandel said the tremendous outpouring of support in the wake of Chris Oberheim’s death, and the extraordinary work of his wife in creating public awareness and support for police officers and the dangers they face, is now helping his brother deal with the aftermath of trauma.

“I think they are better prepared to handle it, emotionally,” the chief added. “But at the same time I understand how his family must feel, and I can only empathize with that and all I can say about that is Joe is doing great and I am proud of him and his family as well.”

Both Joe Oberheim and Dawson Roberts will undergo mental health counseling before they are cleared to come back to work. They will remain on administrative duties until their use of force is ruled appropriate by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, who awaits the results of an investigation being carried out by the Illinois State Police.

Brandel said he understood the female domestic violence victim and her teenage children are receiving help from social service agencies. “I know we have wonderful services in Decatur with DOVE and the other social services that deal with youth and the victims of domestic violence,” he added.

Also attending the press conference was Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe whose son is a Decatur cop. She said she hoped the public would come away with a better appreciation of the fast and dangerous world that confronts police officers dealing with a surging tide of domestic violence calls.

She also urged her fellow citizens to speak up and report incidents where they believe an adult or a child may be the victim of violence at home. “It’s nice to mind your own business, but not when the life of a child or somebody else is involved,” she said.

