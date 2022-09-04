Decatur police report breaking up scheme to buy guns illegally

HARRISTOWN — Decatur detectives report breaking up a Harristown man’s attempt to build an arsenal of illegal weapons, including trying to assemble AR-15 rifles through parts bought separately to make what are known as “ghost guns” because they carry no traceable serial numbers.

A sworn affidavit said the 44-year-old man has previous convictions for offenses ranging from mob action to aggravated battery, burglary and drug dealing and is not allowed to own firearms.

Police say he recruited his 37-year-old girlfriend to carry out the purchases, but their scheme began to unravel when an employee at Decatur’s Rural King store became suspicious.

The employee, who also works as a gunsmith, said he had been approached by the man via Facebook private message to undertake the precision drilling work necessary to assemble “a few kits he needed to put together” to make functioning AR-15 weapons. The employee told police he had refused.

The employee also raised concerns about the man’s girlfriend who, since January 2021, had purchased from the store a shotgun, four handguns and a rifle.

Detective Chad Ramey, who signed the affidavit, said the woman was due back in the store Aug. 12 to pick up a new revolver and a semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round magazine. Ramey said officers were waiting when both the woman and the man arrived at the store.

Confronted, the man is quoted as denying everything and claiming the weapons had nothing to do with him. Ramey said the woman insisted the guns were for herself but admitted the man had helped her choose which ones she wanted.

Asked about parts for AR-15 rifles at her home, she was quoted as first saying she didn’t know if any such parts were there.

But as the questioning continued, Ramey said her story began to change: “Ramey asked her if she had ever purchased any lower unit AR-15 parts for building a firearm,” the affidavit said.

“She became very nervous and began dodging the question and finally admitted she had a few times.”

Ramey said a search warrant was obtained for the couple’s Harristown home and police seized all the guns purchased previously from Rural King.

“Also, in the bedroom, detectives located a cardboard box containing two “80% lower units for an AR-style rifle,” Ramey said. “The box label was addressed (to the woman). These would be consistent with the lower units that (the man) had messaged on Facebook he had possessed and was trying to find someone to build an AR for him.”

Ramey also reported that, along with the guns, officers had seized "a massive amount of assorted ammunition."

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the unlawful purchase of firearms, unlawful possession of guns by a felon and being an armed habitual criminal. Macon County Jail records show he was freed Aug. 15 after posting $50,000 bond on bail set at $500,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $750,000.

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of the unlawful purchase of firearms. She was freed Aug. 13 after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.