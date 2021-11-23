Decatur police report counterfeit bill, cautions public before the holidays

DECATUR – Police are reminding citizens and businesses to beware of counterfeit money this holiday season after a fake $100 bill was turned over to officers on Monday.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the bill appeared to be a $10 bill altered to pass as a $100 bill with the portrait changed from Alexander Hamilton, whose portrait is on the $10 bill, to Benjamin Franklin which is found on a $100 bill.

The bill was a 2006 series which has a security strip that can only be seen when held up against a light. In this case, the strip said “USA TEN” instead of “USA 100” and the watermark of Alexander Hamilton was still on the bill, Copeland said.

As the businesses and people prepare for the holiday season, Copeland said more counterfeit bill will be in circulation.

Copeland said the police department would like to remind the public to familiarize themselves with the security feature on U.S. currency and inspect all bills before accepting them as payment.

An explanation of the security features can be found online at www.uscurrency.gov.

