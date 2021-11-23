 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur police report counterfeit bill, cautions public before the holidays

  • 0

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

DECATUR – Police are reminding citizens and businesses to beware of counterfeit money this holiday season after a fake $100 bill was turned over to officers on Monday.

Effingham man sentenced to prison for counterfeit money

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the bill appeared to be a $10 bill altered to pass as a $100 bill with the portrait changed from Alexander Hamilton, whose portrait is on the $10 bill, to Benjamin Franklin which is found on a $100 bill.

The bill was a 2006 series which has a security strip that can only be seen when held up against a light. In this case, the strip said “USA TEN” instead of “USA 100” and the watermark of Alexander Hamilton was still on the bill, Copeland said.

Decatur woman who cashed dead man's checks goes to prison for 3 years

As the businesses and people prepare for the holiday season, Copeland said more counterfeit bill will be in circulation.

Copeland said the police department would like to remind the public to familiarize themselves with the security feature on U.S. currency and inspect all bills before accepting them as payment.

Roads around Decatur reopen as the city finishes projects

An explanation of the security features can be found online at www.uscurrency.gov

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News