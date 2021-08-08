Decatur police report same suspect vehicle seen in back-to-back gunfire incidents

DECATUR — Police said the same suspect vehicle was involved in two incidents of gunfire occurring at the same location on a Decatur street less than three hours apart.

The first burst of violence happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when Decatur Police patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West Macon Street.

“Witnesses described seeing a white Chrysler 300 drive through the south alley of the 500 block of West Macon, then do a U-turn in the alley, after which approximately five to seven gunshots were fired,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland, speaking Sunday.

“Then the white Chrysler 300 sped through the south alley out of the area. There were two males seen running from the area at the same time; it is possible the people in the vehicle were firing at them. There were no injuries that we are aware of.”

Officers recovered six spent .40 caliber and one spent 9mm bullet casing from the scene. Copeland said several of the fired rounds had struck an occupied house and one of the bullets went through a television inside the residence.

Copeland said by 11:16 p.m. police were being called back to the same location. “Multiple callers described seeing a white Chrysler 300 in the area followed by the sound of gunshots,” the detective added.

“Witnesses said gunfire was exchanged between the suspects in the vehicle and subjects in the yard of a house in the 500 block of West Macon.”

This was not the same house involved in the earlier gunfire, and Copeland said police recovered 19 spent .40 caliber casings this time plus a single .17 caliber casing, all handgun rounds. A barricade blocking the end of the dead end on Macon Street was hit by several of the fired rounds.

Police are following several leads and investigations continue.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

