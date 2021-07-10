Decatur police respond to shots fired on South Oakland Avenue

DECATUR — Decatur police officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue, Decatur, near local restaurants and businesses.

According to Sgt. Timothy Maxwell, a car sitting on the curb was shot at, causing minor injuries to a person inside.

A female passenger was sitting in the car when the shots were fired. “They went to the hospital because she thought that maybe she had been shot, but it was just from the glass breaking,” Maxwell said about the injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS (8477).

23 photos from inside the Macon County jail through the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.