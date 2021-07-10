 Skip to main content
Decatur police respond to shots fired on South Oakland Avenue

DECATUR — Decatur police officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue, Decatur, near local restaurants and businesses.

According to Sgt. Timothy Maxwell, a car sitting on the curb was shot at, causing minor injuries to a person inside.

A female passenger was sitting in the car when the shots were fired. “They went to the hospital because she thought that maybe she had been shot, but it was just from the glass breaking,” Maxwell said about the injuries.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS (8477).

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

