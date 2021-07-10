Decatur police respond to shots fired on South Oakland Avenue

DECATUR —
Decatur police officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue, Decatur, near local restaurants and businesses.
According to Sgt. Timothy Maxwell, a car sitting on the curb was shot at, causing minor injuries to a person inside.
A female passenger was sitting in the car when the shots were fired. “They went to the hospital because she thought that maybe she had been shot, but it was just from the glass breaking,” Maxwell said about the injuries.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.
Police continue to investigate the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS (8477).
23 photos from inside the Macon County jail through the years
23 photos from inside the Macon County Jail through the years
Cell block
1927: cell block
H&R file photo
200 block East Wood Street
1938: East side of Macon County Jail. Buildings are being demolished to make way for the new building.
H&R file photo
Inspection
1940: Inspecting the new jail's day room are left to right, State's Attorney Ivan J. Hutchens, C.J. Aschauer, architect; J. W. Carnegie, resident engineer with the Public Works Administration; J. H. Samuels, Chicago, traveling engineer for Public Works Administration and Clifford Bell, county recorder.
H&R file photo
Jail keys
1971: A special key opens the jail elevator door, and a hand presses a button marked 6. The door closes and seconds later automatically slides open at its destination. Instead of stepping out you wait, confronted by six rows of steel bars.
H&R file photo
1971
1971: Prison guard talking to an inmate.
H&R file photo
Sheriff showing available space
1971: Sheriff Ray Rex has space available for drunken drivers.
H&R file photo
Clean cells
1978: Prisoners are expected to keep their own cells clean; trusties who use this one do pretty well.
H&R file photo
Meeting area
1985: Meeting area in cell block for visitors, lawyers and prisoners.
H&R file photo
Typewriter
1985: Typewriter has to be used standing up in locker because there is no desk area.
H&R file photo
Warden
1985: Lt. John Wrigley, jail warden
H&R file photo
Office
1985: Jail office area with nurses' station in the rear.
H&R file photo
Sheriff
1985: Sheriff Stephen Fisher.
H&R file photo
Lockers
1985: Lockers are for prisoner's effects and street clothes.
H&R file photo
Work area
1985: Lawyers and clients conference and work area
H&R file photo
Check in area
1984: office check-in area and television monitors
H&R file photo
cooks
1987: Cooks preparing prisoner meals. Patricia Brown is the manager and Alice Crawley is kitchen helper.
H&R file photo
Inspection
1989: Robert W. Davis, left, county Board of Supervisors member of the dependent, neglected and delinquent children's committee and Chief Deputy Sheriff Richard Funk ready the new juvenile center which opened in 1969.
H&R file photo
Early cooks preparing meal
early Macon County Jail cooks preparing meal.
file photo
Team of jail cooks
Macon County jail team of cooks
file photo
Demolition of jail and sheriff residence
1938: Macon County jail and sheriff residence which have stood for 70 years, started falling today before workmen of J.L. Simmons Co. cleared the site for the new county building. Beyond the sheriff's residence workmen also may be seen attacking the roof the present courthouse, the southeast corner of which is being removed to make way for the new building.
file photo
Macon County sheriff Thrift
1928: Sheriff Thrift.
file photo
Food sampling
1967: Sheriff Jim Doster, center, samples food prepared by Mr. and Mrs. Cleo Dolan.
file photo
Jail prisoners
Jail prisoners
file photo
