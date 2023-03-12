DECATUR — Police responded to two incidents of gun violence in Decatur over the weekend, including an apparent exchange of fire on a city street early Sunday.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said patrol officers received a 911 call of shots fired at 4:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

Earles said police found two groups of spent shell casings from handguns, adding up to 12 in all, from weapons of different calibers, suggesting there had been some kind of a shootout.

“When officers arrived they located several vehicles which were occupied, but no one was cooperative with us,” he added. “It doesn’t look like any sort of damage was discovered from the gunfire,” and the sergeant said there had also been no reports of injuries.

And on Saturday about 7:24 a.m., Earles said patrol officers had answered another shots-fired call, this time in the 2300 block of North Rosedale Avenue.

“The caller had refused to leave their information and just said they had heard about four shots coming from that area,” Earles said.

“When officers showed up, they found five spent 9mm casings in the parking lot of an apartment complex up there; they did not report finding any signs of damage.”

