Decatur police: Robbery suspect demanded cigarette at knifepoint

DECATUR — A Decatur man who wanted a cigarette from a stranger wasn’t prepared to take no for an answer and pulled a knife in an attempt to rob the victim, police report.

A Decatur Police sworn affidavit said the 60-year-old victim was accosted by the bicycle-riding man as he walked in the 500 block of West Macon Street just after 5 p.m. June 8.

The victim is quoted as saying he was heading home when the 37-year-old had made his approach and asked for a cigarette. He said he replied he didn’t have any and kept walking, now being trailed by the man.

The victim walked to the residence of a friend, who was sitting on the front step, and said he was still being pursued. “(He) stated (the man) then pulled out a large knife with an approximately four-inch blade and demanded he give him a cigarette,” said Officer Rydick Braden, who signed the affidavit.

“(The victim) advised (the man) was on the sidewalk at this time approximately five feet away from him. He said he made threats to cut him up if he did not give him a cigarette.” Braden said this version of events was seen and confirmed by the friend.

Officers found and detained the man a short time later, and Braden said he at first gave a false name and then had to be physically overpowered after trying to resist arrest. He was booked on preliminary charges of attempted armed robbery, resisting/obstructing police and obstructing identification.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $500,000, requiring him to post a bond of $50,000 to be freed. Jail records also show he is being held on an additional charge of parole violation.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.