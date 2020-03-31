You are the owner of this article.
Decatur police say 6 were arrested for DUI over St. Patrick's Day weekend
Decatur police say 6 were arrested for DUI over St. Patrick's Day weekend

DECATUR — Six driving the influence arrests were made as part of the Decatur Police Department's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" focus over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The department in a post-enforcement announcement on Tuesday said 10 seat-belt citations also were made during the period. Local and state law enforcement took part. 

“Impaired drivers are a risk to everyone on the road,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason: to save lives.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation funded the enforcement effort administered through a federal highway safety fund. 

Macon County, Decatur agencies institute 'no refusal' of testing for DUI arrests

