Decatur police say 6 were arrested for DUI over St. Patrick's Day weekend

DECATUR — Six driving the influence arrests were made as part of the Decatur Police Department's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" focus over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The department in a post-enforcement announcement on Tuesday said 10 seat-belt citations also were made during the period. Local and state law enforcement took part.

“Impaired drivers are a risk to everyone on the road,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason: to save lives.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation funded the enforcement effort administered through a federal highway safety fund.

