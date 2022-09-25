 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur police say drug dealer fled from them, denied everything

DECATUR — A Decatur man’s response was to deny everything after police said he fled from them at more than 90 mph on city streets before crashing in a car in which officers found 11 ounces of methamphetamine.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the 37-year-old man had been caught after a foot chase following the crash around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 21.

“(He) claimed his fingerprints and DNA would not be on any of the drug packaging,” said Officer Jacob Stewart, who signed the affidavit. “He also advised he was not driving.”

Stewart said the chase had started at the intersection of West Grand and North Summit avenues after members of the police Community Action Team tried to pull over the man’s Pontiac car for a traffic violation.

Stewart said the man refused to stop and accelerated rapidly away.

“The Pontiac would reach speeds in excess of 90 mph through a residential neighborhood (2000 West Division Street/30 mph limit),” Stewart added.

Decatur man with reputation for fleeing does it again, prosecutors say

He said the chase went on for multiple blocks until the Pontiac “crashed into an innocent motorist near the intersection of East Pershing Road and North Water Street.”

Stewart said police found 3.6 grams of meth laying on the grass where the vehicle had crashed, and another 313 grams (more than 11 ounces) inside the vehicle in a plastic headphone case.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of dealing in meth and aggravated fleeing and eluding police. Stewart said the man has a long list of previous criminal convictions for offenses ranging from robbery and hate crimes to burglary and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $200,000, requiring him to post a bond of $20,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

