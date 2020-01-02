You are the owner of this article.
Decatur police say drunken driver kicked officer in face during New Year's Day arrest
Decatur police say drunken driver kicked officer in face during New Year's Day arrest

DECATUR — Police say a 24-year-old Decatur woman was arrested on New Year's Day for driving drunk and then kicking an officer. Two children were found home alone, police said. 

Sgt. Chris Copeland said the woman's vehicle fit the description of a car involved in a crash earlier. He said officers located the car in a parking lot in the 1200 block of North Van Dyke Street.

Copeland said police who spoke with the woman smelled alcohol and that she became combative. Before taking the woman into custody, officers called emergency medical services to treat a cut on her ankle she sustained in a crash.

The woman refused the recommended stitches, but changed her mind, Copeland said. She was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment and kicked medical equipment while waiting.

Copeland said officers pinned the woman to the cot to prevent damage, and the 24-year-old kicked the officer in the face. He said officers carried her to the squad car and she continued to kick them and escape their grasp on her.

Copeland said the woman made a statement about her two children being at home alone, so police went to her address and found a 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy sleeping.

He said the children were turned over to their grandmother and the Department of Child and Family Services was notified. The woman was booked into the Macon County Jail. Bond had not been set as of Thursday morning.

She is facing preliminary charges of resisting/obstructing an officer, endangering the life/health of a child, aggravated battery to an officer and driving under the influence. Charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. She is being held in lieu of $15,000.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

