Decatur Police say stranger talks himself into arrest after approaching traffic stop

DECATUR — A Decatur man walked up to a traffic stop that didn’t involve him and then proceeded to talk himself into getting arrested after he made threats to officers, police report.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police had a vehicle pulled over the evening of March 16 in a parking lot in the 1000 block of West Main Street when the 47-year-old man approached in an “aggressive manner.”

Officer Nicholas Errett, who signed the affidavit, said: “(He) expressed his displeasure in officers conducting a traffic stop, advising officers they were harassing the subjects that were detained as part of the traffic stop.

“(He) was advised to get off of the parking lot as he was interfering with the officers’ investigation. He expressed that he pays his taxes and he is staying on the lot.”

Errett said the man then got close to one of the officers and said “I’m going to knock you out” before telling Errett “I’m going to beat his (expletive).”

Police said they kept giving the man multiple warnings to leave and, after repeated refusals to comply, he was arrested. He was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of threatening a public official and resisting/obstructing police.

A check of jail records Monday showed the man paid a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000 and was released the day after his arrest.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

