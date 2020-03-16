You are the owner of this article.
Decatur police say woman stabbed boyfriend with knife
Decatur police say woman stabbed boyfriend with knife

DECATUR — A woman is wanted for stabbing her boyfriend in the hand with a kitchen knife, police said. 

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 23-year-old man was stabbed during a domestic dispute with his 26-year-old girlfriend in the 100 block of of South Oakland Avenue. 

The victim was treated and released from Decatur Memorial Hospital, according to police. 

