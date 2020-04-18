Decatur police say woman tried to stab boyfriend 3-4 times during argument

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A Decatur woman is facing a preliminary misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because of a fight that involved a knife and items thrown from a refrigerator, police said in court documents.

The incident happened Thursday evening in the 500 block of West Division Street, where the 53-year-old woman got into an argument with her 62-year-old boyfriend and "began tearing the house up," according to the sworn statement.

She knocked over a television, "attempted to stab him three to four times with a large knife" and then went into the kitchen, the document said. An officer arruvubg at the scene described "numerous grocery items" including a gallon of water and a jar of olives spread over the kitchen floor and a large knife in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.

The woman was "unable to provide a reason for why the house appeared ransacked" and said the argument was only verbal, police said.

She was booked Friday morning and released in the afternoon. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State Attorney's Office.

