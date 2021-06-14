 Skip to main content
Decatur police seek assistance with arson investigations

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help solving a recent string of arsons.

“Over the past several weeks there have been numerous arsons throughout the city of Decatur,” said a news release highlighting the Crime of the Week. “A large portion of these arsons are occurring at residences within a few blocks of Old Kings Orchard Community Center, which is located at 815 N. Church St.”

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

