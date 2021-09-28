Decatur police seek help locating missing man

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing man.

Family members said they last heard from David J. Sherer, 69, of Decatur around 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

A news release issued by the police department said Sherer drives a silver Jeep Compass with the license plate BD57084.

Sherer is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered endangered as he is possibly suffering from medical difficulties.

Anyone with information about Sherer or his whereabouts should contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711.

