Decatur police seek information in shooting of 22-year-old woman
DECATUR — Police are looking for anyone who may have information about the shooting of a 22-year-old woman in Decatur. 

Police went to the 900 block of East Garfield on Saturday, under the Garfield overpass, on a call about a gunshot victim at this location, Lt. Brian Cleary said in a statement. They found the woman, who was unresponsive, and took her by ambulance to Decatur Memorial Hospital. More information about her condition was not released. 

Detectives were still interviewing witnesses and processing the scene, Cleary said. Police also believe there are more witnesses who were present when the shooting occurred and are asking anyone with information to come forward. 

Anyone with information can call the Decatur Police Department investigations division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. 

Cleary said further information was not being released at this time. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

