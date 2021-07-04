 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur police seek man who attacked bus driver, threatened Walmart worker

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are searching for a man who attacked and repeatedly punched a City of Decatur bus driver Saturday morning, and who earlier had threatened a Walmart employee with a knife.

Police reports show the bus attack occurred about 10:45 a.m. while the vehicle was stopped in the 400 block of East Ash Avenue near the city’s north Walmart store.

Decatur Police Sgt. Brian Earles said the man had climbed onto the bus swearing and was told to stop by the 66-year-old female driver. “The suspect approached her and told her she needs to call him ‘Sir’, at which time he reached around the glass partition and began punching her multiple times with closed fists,” Earles added.

Decatur woman rams boy with car, police say

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He said the driver complained of pain to her head caused by the repeated blows and was later treated at a hospital. The man, described as Black, aged about 30 to 35 years, 6 feet tall and of thin build, fled the bus on foot after the attack.

Earles said police later heard from a Walmart employee who said they had been engaged in a normal conversation with the same man in the store when he suddenly became aggressive and disrespectful. “He had then removed a large knife from a sheath and stated something similar to ‘I’ll cut you,’” said Earles, who said the employee was unharmed.

People are also reading…

The man was being sought on multiple charges, including aggravated battery to a senior citizen and aggravated assault.

A lake patrol officer retrieves a person from Lake Decatur on Sunday afternoon. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake patrol responds to incident on Lake Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News