Decatur police seek man who attacked bus driver, threatened Walmart worker

DECATUR — Police are searching for a man who attacked and repeatedly punched a City of Decatur bus driver Saturday morning, and who earlier had threatened a Walmart employee with a knife.

Police reports show the bus attack occurred about 10:45 a.m. while the vehicle was stopped in the 400 block of East Ash Avenue near the city’s north Walmart store.

Decatur Police Sgt. Brian Earles said the man had climbed onto the bus swearing and was told to stop by the 66-year-old female driver. “The suspect approached her and told her she needs to call him ‘Sir’, at which time he reached around the glass partition and began punching her multiple times with closed fists,” Earles added.

He said the driver complained of pain to her head caused by the repeated blows and was later treated at a hospital. The man, described as Black, aged about 30 to 35 years, 6 feet tall and of thin build, fled the bus on foot after the attack.

Earles said police later heard from a Walmart employee who said they had been engaged in a normal conversation with the same man in the store when he suddenly became aggressive and disrespectful. “He had then removed a large knife from a sheath and stated something similar to ‘I’ll cut you,’” said Earles, who said the employee was unharmed.

The man was being sought on multiple charges, including aggravated battery to a senior citizen and aggravated assault.

