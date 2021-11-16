Decatur police seek public's help with drive-by shooting investigation

DECATUR – The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help solving a drive-by shooting that left a man in critical condition with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The police responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the intersection of Water Street and Mound Road.

According to the police report, officers arrived on scene and observed the driver of a black Dodge Challenger to have a gunshot wound to the neck. The 32-year-old victim was later transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation revealed that occupants of a gray van fired multiple rounds near this intersection with one round striking the victim. The van was last seen driving eastbound on Mound Road.

On the day of the incident, Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the victim’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle occupied by a 34-year-old female and her two children, ages 6 and 9. The occupants of that vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

