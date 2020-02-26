Decatur police seeking suspect who burglarized Starbucks

DECATUR — Decatur police on Wednesday released surveillance camera images of a man who they say burglarized the Starbucks at 225 W. Mound Road.

The timestamp on the video says the images were taken early Feb. 17.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734.

Information that leads to an arrest will be rewarded with a cash payment.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.