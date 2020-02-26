You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur police seeking suspect who burglarized Starbucks
0 comments
breaking top story

Decatur police seeking suspect who burglarized Starbucks

suspect1

In the image provided by Decatur police, a man they say is a robber suspect is shown in the West Mound Road Starbucks. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR — Decatur police on Wednesday released surveillance camera images of a man who they say burglarized the Starbucks at 225 W. Mound Road. 

The timestamp on the video says the images were taken early Feb. 17. 

suspect2

In the image provided by Decatur police, a man they say is a robber suspect is shown in the West Mound Road Starbucks. 

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734.

Information that leads to an arrest will be rewarded with a cash payment. 

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News