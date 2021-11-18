Decatur police Thanksgiving campaign targets drunk driving, seat belt violations

DECATUR – Decatur police are putting drivers on notice that officers are ramping up patrols through the Thanksgiving holiday in a campaign aimed at getting impaired motorists off the road and ticketing seat belt violators.

“We want our community to understand that it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober Thanksgiving weekend and every day,” Decatur police Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said in a statement. “Remember. If you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive.”

With Thanksgiving being one of the busiest times on Illinois roads, the safety campaign will run from Friday, Nov. 19, through Monday, Nov. 29.

Hagemeyer added that patrols will increase during this time to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure that everyone makes it home from their celebrations.

Hagemeyer urged people to designate sober drives when leaving events and to take it upon themselves to stop friends or family members from driving drunk or under the influence of drugs.

He also reminded people to always their seat belt and to use public transit or their favorite ride-share service, such as Uber or Lyft, to get home safely.

This enforcement effort is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

