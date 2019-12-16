Decatur police to crack down on DUI drivers during the holidays

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department will participate in a national enforcement campaign to crack down on impaired drivers Monday through Jan. 2, 2020.

"While parties are an enjoyable part of the holiday season, we urge our community members to keep the merriment off the road," Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said in a statement. "If your celebration will involve alcohol, please plan ahead for a sober ride home and remember to buckle up. It's the best defense against an impaired driver."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 839 people died in traffic crashes involving an impaired driver in December 2018. During the Christmas and New Year's holidays, 285 deaths were related to drunk drivers.

Tips from the Decatur Police Department to help ensure a safe and joyful holiday season include:

Before heading to a party, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to return home safely.

Pull over and call 911 if you see an impaired driver on the road.

Take a friend's keys if they are about to drive impaired, and help them return home safely.

Buckle up.