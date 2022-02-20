 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur police touch down with DUI arrests during Super Bowl weekend

DECATUR — Stepped-up patrols by the Decatur Police Department over Super Bowl weekend scored two arrests for driving under the influence.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said the arrests came as officers conducted a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" enforcement effort that ran from Feb. 11 through the early hours of Feb. 14. The aim was to intercept impaired drivers and make sure drivers and passengers buckled up and followed traffic safety laws.

Police: DUI driver arrested in Taylorville after trying to reach Mount Zion

“Motorists should understand that we are serious about reducing the number of impaired drivers and other traffic safety law violations,” said Hagemeyer. “We do it to save lives.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

