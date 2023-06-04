DECATUR — Police officers, tipped off a gun crime was taking place but lacking the legal means to find out, had a car towed from a Decatur yard Saturday morning.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department said officers will request a search warrant signed by a judge Monday morning to find out if their suspicions about an illegally-possessed gun being inside the vehicle are correct.

Rolfs said the tipster, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, had warned police that four people were “passing around a pistol.”

Patrol officers arrived in the 700 block of East Cantrell Street to investigate and found one of the four people at the scene was a juvenile linked to previous offenses.

“Since the vehicle was parked on private property and the owner of the vehicle would not consent to a search — and everyone involved quickly got out of the vehicle — we weren’t able to get into the vehicle to determine what was in there,” Rolfs added.

“But the person who called this in anonymously gave very detailed statements and we got to the point where we can make a good faith argument to a judge that we believe an illegally-possessed firearm is inside this vehicle.”

The car remained in police custody Sunday awaiting Monday’s warrant application.

