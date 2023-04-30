DECATUR — Police are warning Facebook Marketplace sellers and buyers to use caution on where their transactions are completed after a Decatur woman was punched in the head and robbed.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer with the Decatur Police Department said the 29-year-old victim was assaulted Thursday evening as she sat in her car and was robbed of an iPhone she had planned to sell.

The crime happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Meadowlark and Whippoorwill drives.

“She was waiting for the guy that said he was going to come by and buy the phone and, when he got there, he punched her in the right side of the head, took the phone, and ran away from the scene,” added Hagemeyer.

The robber was described as a Black male aged about 17, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with a dreadlocks hairstyle.

Hagemeyer said the area in front of the Decatur Police Headquarters is a designated space for buyers and sellers to complete online sales transactions.

“And it would make a lot more sense to do that in front of the police department,” he said.

