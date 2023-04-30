DECATUR — Police are warning Facebook Marketplace sellers and buyers to use caution on where their transactions are completed after a Decatur woman was punched in the head and
robbed.
Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer with the Decatur Police Department said the 29-year-old victim was
assaulted Thursday evening as she sat in her car and was robbed of an iPhone she had planned to sell.
The crime happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Meadowlark and Whippoorwill drives.
“She was waiting for the guy that said he was going to come by and buy the phone and, when he got there, he punched her in the right side of the head, took the phone, and ran away from the scene,” added Hagemeyer.
The robber was described as a Black male aged about 17, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with a dreadlocks hairstyle.
Hagemeyer said the area in front of the Decatur Police Headquarters is a designated space for buyers and sellers to complete online sales transactions.
“And it would make a lot more sense to do that in front of the police department,” he said.
You may not ever be faced with the prospect of a street robbery, but it’s important to know how to act if you ever encounter such a situation. The best way to protect yourself from a street robbery is to reduce your exposure to potentially being victimized.
2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review
Lourash
Jeffrey L. Lourash, 57, took a plea deal on April 6, 2023, and admitted the first degree murder of his wife Tabitha Lourash, who was shot to death November 23 in their Warrensburg home. He is due to be sentenced May 31 and faces up to 70 years in prison
Hirstein
Steven L. Hirstein, 43, was arrested March 30, 2023, and booked on preliminary charges of attempted murder for a stabbing attack on his girlfriend. He is also charged with aggravated battery to police after allegedly attacking officers with a knife. He was shot and wounded several times by police but his wounds were not considered serious.
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth, was sentenced to 50 years in prison March 28, 2023, after being convicted of the murder of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper on July 11, 2021.
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams is charged with the attempted murder of a Decatur Police Officer and with being armed with a machine gun. He is due to face trial May 8.
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett is charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting to death the photographer that took his family's Christmas pictures in 2021. He has elected to have a bench trial before a judge but a trial date has not yet been set.
Edwards
Cameron C. Edwards, 19, of Cerro Gordo was sentenced to nine years in prison April 4, 2023, after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of a stolen gun, attempted escape and burglary. He was part of a theft team that stole guns from cop cars.
King-Woods
Traveon Hightower King-Woods, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison March 22, 2023, after he admitted a charge of aggravated robbery. Police said he robbed a victim at gunpoint but then had to flee for his life when the victim chased him in a car. King-Woods accomplice and brother, Amieron L. Barham-Perkins, 20, pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge and was sentenced to five years on January 17, 2023.
Wilson
Tyler J. Wilson, 23, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Macon County Circuit Court April 26, 2023, after pleading guilty to a charge of armed violence.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!