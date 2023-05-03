DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department remains in constant BOLO mode — always being on the lookout for new officers — but was very pleased to celebrate the arrival of seven recruits on Wednesday.

A clearly delighted Police Chief Shane Brandel personally welcomed them at a swearing-in ceremony in the city council chambers where they were presented with their shiny new badges.

This, however, is the start of the officers’ journey to becoming a patrol cop, not the end of it. All except one (a lateral hire from Blue Mound Police Department, he’s already had extensive training) are now off to 16 weeks of instruction at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center on Decatur’s southern edge.

And that will then be followed by 16 weeks of field training with the department: All of which means they won’t be protecting and serving in earnest for maybe another eight to 10 months, depending on how well they prosecute their training.

Brandel, however, can’t help but like the way his recruitment numbers are trending. “Our budgeted strength is 148 and this puts us at 137 with these seven, and we have others in training,” he told the Herald & Review.

“And so with the numbers we are now seeing in applications, and the trends we have seen over the last year, I feel real confident that we should be at full staff by mid next year.”

Brandel said police departments across the country are emerging out the other end of what had been a series of arresting setbacks in trying to hunt up new officers. Bad publicity from high profile disasters like the 2020 caught-on-video murder of George Floyd had helped stoke a negative attitude towards cops reflected in many communities and the political realm.

Then there had been the stresses and strains imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of that coincided with a wave of retirements after a big recruiting period in the 1990s.

“It was all just the recipe for a perfect storm for this whole staffing issue, not just for the Decatur Police Department but for most police departments across the country,” Brandel said.

Now, he says, it feels like that storm has passed and people are more understanding and appreciative of the work done by the majority of cops who do their best to protect and serve.

“The political narrative is changing, the media narrative has changed and the community has also rallied around us,” Brandel added. “I think all those things coming together have really helped us get in the right place.”

The new recruits he welcomed Wednesday certainly had no doubts they were in the right place. Officer Jarrod Sikowski, 30, was following in the footsteps of his dad, Randy, a retired sergeant from the city force. “I want to help serve and protect the community and, well, it runs in my family,” he said with a smile.

“I have a lot of friends in law enforcement and I want to be out there doing the same thing and have their back as well.”

Fellow new officer Bobby Truong came to Decatur all the way from Providence City, Utah, and had considered becoming a social worker before giving law enforcement a closer look.

“I wanted to be in the action in terms of service to my community,” he said.

"That service is really important and compassion and empathy are two things I think I bring to the table.”

In his address to the recruits, Brandel told them to lean on the support of their families to motivate them to present the community they serve “with the best possible version of you.”

The chief said they were joining the most honorable of professions and cautioned them that the gleaming badge on their chest is freighted with a heavy responsibility.

“But understand when you wear a police officer’s badge you no longer represent just yourself,” he added. “That badge represents the hundreds of thousands of police officers around this country that also proudly wear their badges, past, present and future.

“And if you tarnish that badge, you don’t just tarnish your badge, but all of our badges as well.”

