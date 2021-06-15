Decatur Public Library closes early on Tuesday

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library will close early because of heat.
The library, 130 N. Franklin St., will close at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, citing "high temperatures and limited cooling ability."
Further updates and changes will be posted on the library's website regarding the cooling system.
