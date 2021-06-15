 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur Public Library closes early on Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library will close early because of heat.

The library, 130 N. Franklin St., will close at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, citing "high temperatures and limited cooling ability."

As temperatures increase, so does the risk of dying from heat exhaustion and heatstrokes. Here’s how you can stay safe in the sun.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Decatur summer reading program underway

Further updates and changes will be posted on the library's website regarding the cooling system.

Remember the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile? 11 photos of area libraries

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NY governor lifts restrictions across state

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News