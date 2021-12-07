Decatur reckless homicide driver heads to prison for 3 years

DECATUR — Dylan R. Bunch, whose reckless driving killed a 60-year-old Decatur woman, was sent to prison for three years Tuesday.

Bunch, 21, took a plea deal that saw him admit a charge of reckless homicide when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court. Further charges of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and aggravated reckless driving were then dismissed by Judge Jeffrey Geisler.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Bunch was traveling around 60 mph when he blew through a stop sign the night of April 18, 2020 as he was southbound in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street.

His Mercury Grand Marquis car smashed into the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Malibu heading east on Grand Avenue, inflicting fatal injuries on Erma J. Graves who had to be cut from the wreckage by firefighters.

Several members of Graves' family were in court to give victim impact statements, including her cousin, Neisha Joyner Perry, 52. Fighting back tears, she said of Graves: “We miss her so much, she was everything to us. Her smile just brightened up the room and she always kept our family together. We just laughed and laughed and we just could not get enough of one another.”

Facing Judge Geisler, she added: “We know you can’t bring her back, but she cannot have died in vain. Please, judge, give him the toughest sentence that you can give him so no other family has to go through this.”

Bunch then rose and apologized to the grieving relatives who packed a bench on one side of the court. “First of all I want to say I’m so sorry the accident happened, that it was an accident, and it was the worst mistake I’ve ever made in my life,” he said.

“... I can’t take it back, but someday I would hope that everyone could forgive me for what happened.”

Police reports described Bunch as testing positive for cannabis use but defense attorney Howard Baker said his client was not intoxicated at the time of the crash. He described the fatal collision as a “tragic accident … a tragedy for everybody concerned” and an event that won’t happen again.

Geisler said no sentence he could impose would restore the life of Graves but the public needed to be protected from Bunch and his sentence must act as a deterrent to others.

Bunch, who had been free on bond, was led away in handcuffs by court security staff after the judge denied a request to delay the start of his incarceration by three weeks.

The defendant’s legal troubles are far from over, however. He was arrested Aug. 30 and faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and mob action after a 22-year-old Decatur man was punched and kicked to the ground and slashed with a knife.

Bunch has entered not guilty pleas to all charges and Geisler set that case for a pretrial hearing Jan. 27.

