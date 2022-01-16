Decatur restaurant employee steals from bag of cash, police report

DECATUR — Police report that an employee of Big Sharks Restaurant in Decatur was arrested and booked on a preliminary charge of theft after helping himself to a bag of cash Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said the 38-year-old employee managed to reach into the bag and grab a quantity of money before the owner had a chance to put the bag in a safe. The employee was seen on a surveillance camera inside the business.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

