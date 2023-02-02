DECATUR — Amieron L. Barham-Perkins, the armed Decatur robber who had to run for his life after police say the victim tried to run him over with a car, has been sent to prison for five years.

The robbery dates to July 27 when Decatur police said Barham-Perkins and his brother and accomplice, Traveon D. Hightower King-Woods, accosted victim Adrian T. Bates at gunpoint.

A sworn affidavit said the brothers walked up on either side of Bates’s car while he was parked in the lot of a public housing complex in the 1100 block of North Calhoun Street.

Detective Ben Massey said surveillance video captured the crime with Barham-Perkins seen brandishing a gun and pointing it at Bates. After opening and closing one of the car doors, he is then seen leaving with the gun in one hand and a bunch of cash grasped in his other hand, walking back with his brother to their white vehicle parked nearby.

Massey said the surveillance video also captured what happened next: “As they are doing this, Adrian backs up slightly and then turns and drives across the sidewalk towards the two (robbers).”

“Video shows Adrian then driving and striking the rear of the white car, appearing to try and run Traveon over. Traveon is seen launching and rolling to the north as the white car spins.

The chase goes on with Bates in hot pursuit of both robbers who are seen raising and pointing their guns at the pursuing vehicle, but Massey said it was not clear from the video whether the weapons were fired or not.

The chase ends with the robbers fleeing after police said Bates took another run at them, missed, and smashed into the apartment complex, wrecking his car and causing “significant damage” to the building.

Bates, 26, is pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage in excess of $10,000. He is free on bail and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing March 23.

Hightower King-Woods, 27, has denied charges of armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a weapon. His case is listed for a disposition hearing on March 3.

King-Woods remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $150,000, requiring him to post a bond of $15,000 to be released.

