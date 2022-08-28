Decatur robbery victim arrested for trying to run over robber, police report

DECATUR — A suspect who had just robbed a Decatur man at gunpoint requested that police arrest the victim after the man jumped in his car and tried repeatedly to run him over, a sworn affidavit said.

Police obliged by arresting the 26-year-old victim, Adrian T. Bates, who was later charged by the office of the state’s attorney with aggravated assault using a motor vehicle as a weapon. The robber, also aged 26, was booked by police on a preliminary charge of armed robbery.

Decatur Police Officer Clayton Zilz said police had a pretty good idea of how the crimes went down because they occurred outside a public housing complex near the 1100 block of North Calhoun Street, which boasts a “high quality” surveillance camera system.

Watching the footage, Zilz said he saw two robbers approach Bates the afternoon of July 27; the victim said they pulled guns and stole his money. The camera footage then shows the robbers calmly walking away toward their own car before Bates backs up his vehicle, points it at the robbers and then accelerates across a sidewalk before hitting the front of a parked car and smashing into the robbers’ vehicle.

“It appeared that Adrian was trying to run (one of the robbers) over,” said Zilz, who signed the affidavit. “(The robber) is seen launching and rolling to the north as the car spins, appearing to avoid being struck by it. Adrian’s car is within feet of (the robber).”

The chase continues, Zilz reports, with the robbers running around and Bates pursuing them in his car. It ends with the robbery suspects trying to get into their car as Bates roars toward them again, trying to ram them, Zilz writes, but missing and smashing into the apartment complex, “causing significant” damage.

“During a Miranda interview with (one of the robbers), he advised he wished to have Adrian arrested for trying to run him over,” Zilz added.

Bates was also booked on a further charge of criminal damage to the apartment building. A Decatur Housing Authority representative who inspected the damage estimated it would cost $45,000 to fix.

Bates has been arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court on the charges against him and is due back in court Sept. 26 to give him time to hire a defense lawyer.

A check of Macon County Jail records shows he is free after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000. A condition of his bail is that he avoid further contact with the men accused of robbing him.