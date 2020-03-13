Decatur's PawPrints Ministries suspend visits amid coronavirus

DECATUR — Even the dogs have had to take a break from their jobs because of the coronavirus.
The comfort dogs’ owners of PawPrints Ministries have suspended their visits with groups and at healthcare facilities until the end of March.
“Many of our visits are with the elderly at nursing homes, the cancer care center, hospitals,” said Jennifer Dahn, PawPrint Ministries executive director. “It is best to protect them, so we are choosing to suspend the visits.”
The dogs, including Enzo, Alice, JJ and Sophie, are registered therapy and comfort dogs trained to provide relief and relaxation for those in health care facilities, schools, senior living centers and others in times of crisis.
Although the animals have been laid off from their visits, they can still be part of the ongoing training sessions. The seven-phase training program will continue year around.
Dahn said she is unaware of any cases of dogs or other animals contracting coronavirus.
“And our dogs are all healthy,” she said.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with coronavirus.
“At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals including pets can spread COVID-19,” the website stated. “However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to wash your hands after being around animals.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR