Decatur schedules citywide clean-up dates

DECATUR — The Decatur citywide cleanup dates have been scheduled for this year.

The first day will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. Other dates will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24. All events will be at the Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Proof of Decatur residency is required.

The event is free to residents. Items must be placed in roll off bins located within the civic center parking lot. Face coverings or masks will be required as per the CDC guidelines. Social distancing will also be required.

Residents will unload their own items, since no assistance will be available for placing items into the roll-off containers.

Items including old furniture, mattresses and household items can be disposed of during the cleanup. Limited amounts of tires from residents will also be accepted.

No electronics appliances, paint or yard waste will be allowed.