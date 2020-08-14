Decatur schools employee tests positive for COVID-19, official says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur Public Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, an official confirmed Friday.

“We have been in contact with the Macon County Health Department and are following their guidance as they manage contact tracing,” spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said in a prepared statement. “In an abundance of caution, DPS sent employees at one school building home for the day on Thursday while the building was deep-cleaned. Those employees have the option to work from home or return to the building today (Friday, August 14), and will resume normal work location expectations on Monday.”

Swarthout would not identify the school or department for which the employee worked.

The district is set to start the school year on Monday, with remote only instruction for at least the first quarter.

Teachers and staff have been taking part in Remote Learning Planning Days this week to assure they are ready for students to begin virtual learning.

The district also has paused all extra-curricular activities, including athletics, until students return to the in-person learning.

Warrensburg-Latham schools this week joined a growing list of districts across the state that have reversed plans to have students return.