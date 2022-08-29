Decatur serial robber beyond rehabilitation, prosecutor says

DECATUR — A judge told an aging serial robber and career criminal that it was high time he found a new way to make a living as he sentenced the Decatur man to 12 years in prison Monday.

Charles M. Anderson, 57, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to a charge of robbery. His plea was part of a deal negotiated by defense attorney Jacqueline Hollis-George that saw further charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery dismissed.

The 12-year sentence was the maximum allowed under the deal and was imposed by Judge Jeffrey Geisler who said Anderson was beyond hope of redemption and must be imprisoned to protect the public.

“You are getting up there in age and it is certainly time to quit doing things like this,” Geisler told the defendant, referring to his crimes.

Anderson was arrested after a series of violent knife-point armed robberies that began Dec. 8, 2021 at Tracy’s Salon, 1489 W. King St., and continued through that month. Anderson robbed a customer outside of the Walmart store at 4224 N. Prospect Dr. and left an employee with a bleeding head wound after robbing the Dollar General store at 969 W. Eldorado St.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Anderson was finally caught Dec. 17 by Springfield Police using information circulated by Decatur detectives. Springfield cops had been hunting Anderson after he robbed and injured a woman Dec. 15 outside a post office in that city.

Anderson apologized to the court and said he had nothing to offer in his own defense except to say he had a bad drug addiction problem.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry, who said Anderson really deserved longer than 12 years, noted the defendant’s long history of crimes, which include robbery, armed robbery, burglary and the discharge of a firearm. He has previously served multiple prison sentences of up to 18 years.

“The court has to balance rehabilitation versus protecting the public,” said Perry. “Clearly, this is someone who is 57 years old and is way beyond rehabilitation at this point.”

Hollis-George had pleaded for a sentence of six years but Geisler did agree with her request that Anderson be recommended for drug abuse treatment while locked up.

“Hopefully, that has some effect,” the judge told him.