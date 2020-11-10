Decatur shed fire's origin believed to be electric, chief says

DECATUR — Crews with several fire agencies helped extinguish a shed fire Monday afternoon at 2555 S. Wyckles Road.
Tom Williams, chief with the South Wheatland Fire Protection District, said firefighters arrived around 3:36 p.m. to find a large shed ablaze. Williams said the property owner was working outside when he noticed the fire and called the department. It took crews about 30 minutes to extinguished the fire, Williams said.
Harristown, Mount Zion and Warrensburg fire agencies assisted with the call.
The shed sustained major damage, An investigation was conducted, leading officials to believe the fire's origin was electrical in nature, according to Williams.
